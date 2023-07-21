Yoon's mother-in-law gets detained, one year in prison for forging bank account

A district appellate court decided to detain and sentenced President Yoon Suk Yeol's mother-in-law to one year in prison for forging documents for illegal investment.

The Uijeongbu Appellate Court upheld the Uijeongbu District Court's 2021 ruling against 76-year-old Choi Eun-soon on charges of forging personal documents and breaching real estate laws.

Choi was accused of falsifying her bank account balance in 2013 to make herself appear financially capable of purchasing a plot of land in Gyeonggi Province. The document was fabricated to look like Choi had 34.7 billion won ($27 million) in her account.

She also submitted a separate forged document to the court in an attempt to get back her down payment for the land in Gyeonggi Province.

Choi broke the real estate law by using the name of her business partner's son-in-law in the contract for purchasing land.

Choi had appealed against the earlier ruling made in 2021.