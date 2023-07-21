 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
Business

SK Chemicals shares soar on AstraZeneca deal

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 21, 2023 - 16:19       Updated : Jul 21, 2023 - 16:19
SK Chemical’s headquarters (SK Chemicals)
SK Chemical’s headquarters (SK Chemicals)

Shares of SK Chemicals soared sharply Friday, a day after the chemicals and drug developer announced that it signed a contract manufacturing deal for British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca’s diabetes medicines.

Its shares started at 79,800 won ($62.27) as of 9 a.m., a 23 percent jump from the previous trading day. In the afternoon, the stocks were traded slightly lower at 72,200 won, still up around 11 percent from a day ago.

In its regulatory filing made Thursday afternoon after the stock market closed, SK Chemicals said it will produce AstraZeneca’s diabetes treatment Sidapvia at its Korean facility in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.

The company added it will also be responsible for distributing the drugs in Korea, while AstraZeneca will seek regulatory approvals for its sales in overseas markets.

The size of the deal was not disclosed.

AstraZeneca’s Sidapvia is a diabetes treatment combining the company’s blockbuster SGLT-2 inhibitor Forxiga and DPP-4 inhibitor. The drug was developed in partnership with SK Chemicals after signing an agreement in 2020.

Sidapvia earned its first marketing approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety here earlier this month, as a type 2 diabetes medication for adults aged 18 years and older.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114