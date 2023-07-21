 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
National

Korea’s average working age expected to surpass 50 by 2035: report

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Jul 21, 2023 - 15:29       Updated : Jul 21, 2023 - 15:29
(123rf)
(123rf)

The average age of employed individuals in South Korea could exceed 50 years old by 2035, due to an aging population exacerbated by declining birth rates, a study showed, Friday.

The Sustainable Growth Initiative, a branch of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recently released a report that revealed the average age of Korea's working population could reach unprecedented heights.

The study projected the average age of employed Koreans to be approximately 46.8 years old in 2022, and with current demographic trends, this number is anticipated to exceed 50 in the 2030s.

Alarmingly, the report also suggested a possible scenario where the average age could climb to 53.7 by 2050, in line with future population estimates provided by Statistics Korea. This will be about 10 years older than the average for member nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which is 43.8.

Considering the recent trend of increasing participation in economic activities of the aged and worsening low birth rates, the aging rate of employed people may be accelerating more than expected, the report added.

The SGI urged several countermeasures, including improving the efficiency of low birth rate policy, improving the productivity of the aged and wage system reforms, saying the supply of creative ideas by young people is becoming crucial for sustainable growth, as the economic and industrial paradigm is now centering on intangible assets such as R&D and software.

"A decrease in the supply of a young and high-quality workforce amid fierce competition among countries and rapid technological changes could greatly hinder the overall productivity of the country," the SGI said.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114