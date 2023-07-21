Series of music, theater festivals to fill the summer

This summer the stage is set for a series of thrilling arts festivals, starting with the Miryang Summer Performing Arts Festival on Friday. As the season unfolds, various other festivals will return every week through the end of August.

The 23rd edition of the Miryang Summer Performing Arts Festival will run until July 29 at Miryang Aria and other venues in the small city located in South Gyeongsang Province. The city has a population of about 100,000, but it will temporarily become the nation's center for performing arts, particularly theatrical plays, with 57 troupes from around Korea scheduled to perform.

From Wednesday to Aug. 5, Music in PyeongChang, an annual music festival held in the city in Gangwon Province, will bring classical music lovers to the city with an emphasis on nature.

For this year’s edition, marking its 20th anniversary, the festival will showcase 20 concerts and eight outreach concerts with pieces such as Schumann's "Forest Scenes," Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" and Schubert's "Trout Quintet," each of which is associated with nature or holds special significance. The festival will run under the directorship of cellist Yang Sung-won, who was appointed the festival's fourth artistic director in March.