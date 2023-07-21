 Back To Top
National

Foreign Korean War veterans, families to visit S. Korea on 70th armistice anniversary

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 21, 2023 - 11:04       Updated : Jul 21, 2023 - 11:34
(123rf)
(123rf)

The veterans ministry said Friday a large group of foreign Korean War veterans and their family members will visit South Korea next week under a program aimed at commemorating their service during the 1950-53 conflict.

Some 200 people from 21 countries, which sent troops or other forms of support to South Korea during the war, will be here from Monday through Saturday, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted the conflict, according to the ministry.

Among them are 64 war veterans, including Harold R. Throm, a 95-year-old retired US lieutenant colonel, and Patrick J. Finn, a 92 year-old former US Marine, as well as Vincent Courtenay, an 89-year-old former Canadian soldier.

Throm took part in the Incheon landing operation and the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in 1950, while Finn also fought alongside Throm at the Chosin Reservoir battle.

Courtenay is known for his suggestion of an event to commemorate the sacrifices of UN troops killed during the Korean War. Since its launch in 2007, the "Turn Toward Busan" event has been observed annually.

Some veterans expressed their wish to reunite with their long-lost Korean friends.

William Word, a 91-year-old US veteran, is looking to meet a man with the name "Chang" who he said helped him with the laundry work during his service in the southeastern port city of Busan during the war.

Edward Buckner, a 91-year-old Canadian veteran, wants to meet "Cho Chock-song" who he said did the cleaning work at his squad during his service here.

The group's program here includes a visit to the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan and the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul. (Yonhap)

