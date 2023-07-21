 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Finance

S. Korea to offer tax, financial support to victims of downpour

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 21, 2023 - 09:48       Updated : Jul 21, 2023 - 09:48
This photo shows Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho speaks during a meeting with economy-related ministers held in Seoul on Friday. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
This photo shows Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho speaks during a meeting with economy-related ministers held in Seoul on Friday. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)

South Korea will provide all available tax and financial support to the victims of the recent downpour, the finance minister said Friday, while focusing on preventing its impact on consumer prices of agricultural goods.

The move came as the recent heavy rains in the central region damaged 34,583 hectares of farmland while killing 825,000 livestock, including 769,1000 chickens as of Thursday.

"The government will concentrate all policy efforts in terms of budget, tax and finance to support the victims and expedite restoration," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said during a meeting with economy-related ministers.

The country also vowed to expand support to the agricultural sector to minimize the impact of the downpour on consumer prices.

In line with the efforts, South Korea will support reseeding of greenhouse vegetables, like lettuce, and induce regions that have not been damaged by the rain to speed up their supply.

The country will lift tariffs on 30,000 tons of chicken by the end of August and expand the quota down the road.

To normalize the supply of chicken, the government will also provide loans worth 80 billion won ($62.5 million) for the supply of chicks at local farms.

Other measures include offering discounts of around 30 percent at local supermarkets for popular agricultural goods.

The country is showing some signs of slowing inflation, but the government has been taking watchful eyes on typhoons or heat waves, as they could weigh down on the supply of agricultural goods.

South Korea's on-year consumer price growth slowed for the fifth straight month in June, falling below 3 percent for the first time in 21 months by rising 2.7 percent.

The finance ministry hinted there could be some ups and downs depending on the supply of agricultural products amid typhoons or heat waves.

Earlier this week, Choo said the on-year growth in prices is expected to remain at around 2.5 percent after September. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114