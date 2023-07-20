[News Focus] US soldier's defection to NK unwelcome new headache

South Korean and US security guards stand side by side in the Joint Security Area at Panmunjom within the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, in July 2022. (Photo - Joint Press Corps)

A very rare case of a US soldier crossing the inter-Korean border has put Washington and Pyongyang in an awkward situation, as their relations have been at rock bottom for years. Eyes are now on how North Korea will handle the tricky issue, according to experts in South Korea. It's still unclear how North Korea will respond to the defection into its territory by US soldier Travis King -- a private second class since 2021 – that occurred Tuesday in the highly sensitive Joint Security Area. The ball is in the North’s court, experts said, and suggested three possible options: swift repatriation after investigation, a bilateral resolution with the US, or long-term detention for propaganda and political leverage. A crucial factor that may influence North Korea's decision regarding the detained US soldier is the assessment of whether the soldier possesses strategic value and valuable information. "North Korea would likely recognize the potential value in utilizing the US soldier as a means to advance its desired agenda or gain benefits in future dialogue and negotiations with the US," Lim Eul-chul, a professor of North Korean studies at Kyungnam University, told The Korea Herald. "However, from North Korea's standpoint, conducting thorough investigations to ascertain the soldier’s true intentions is currently a top priority. Based on their understanding of the situation, appropriate actions will be taken by North Korea." Cheong Seong-chang, the director of the Department of Reunification Strategic Studies at the Sejong Institute, said there was a possibility that North Korea may detain the US soldier for an extended period if he possesses valuable information on the US troops stationed in South Korea. "But in my opinion, due to the soldier's lower rank, it is unlikely that he would have highly classified information on the US Forces Korea," Cheong said. Another key variable is the COVID-19 pandemic, which adds another layer of complexity to the situation. "North Korea, which has not fully embraced the policy of living with COVID-19, is likely to minimize contact with outsiders. If North Korea does not find significant value in retaining the US soldier, there is a high possibility that it might choose to expel him instead."

Hong Min, director of the North Korean Research Division at the South Korean government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification took note that North Korea would make a careful assessment, given that this case differs from instances of detaining foreign individuals suspected of espionage or tourists violating local laws. "The Joint Security Area was established as a part of the Korea Armistice Agreement, and it operates under the framework of the armistice system," Hong said. North Korea could handle the fleeing of the US soldier differently due to the JSA's diplomatic and political implications. It might cooperate with the UN Command, overseeing the JSA, to facilitate the soldier's return. "North Korea could find it challenging to deal with this case in the same manner as they did in the past, by detaining or imprisoning individuals who crossed the border or were tourists," Hong added. North Korea's response to the case could have significant implications for US-North Korea relations. It may either add a new layer of complexity, further straining relations, or potentially serve as a catalyst to cool down heightened tensions, according to experts. The death of American college student Otto Warmbier, who was detained in North Korea for allegedly attempting to steal a propaganda poster and passed away at the age of 22 in 2017, would also affect the Kim Jong-un regime's calculations. Experts said the Kim Jong-un regime may be cautious about further worsening its reputation as a human rights violator, especially after the international backlash following Warmbier’s death. "North Korea may find it challenging to disregard the negative perception of human rights abuses associated with the country," Hong said. "As a result, there could be a potential for North Korea to shift its focus toward a more diplomatic approach when dealing with the matter and the repatriation of the US soldier." But some experts raised concerns about North Korea potentially using the US soldier in custody as a propaganda tool. "The reason behind the fleeing may be crucial, but North Korea could still exploit the situation to serve its propaganda objectives," said Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korea studies at Ewha Womans University.

