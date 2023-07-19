 Back To Top
koreainvestment-pension
Life&Style

Fifty cultural heritage sites damaged by torrential rains

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 19, 2023 - 20:08       Updated : Jul 19, 2023 - 20:08
Photo shows the guardrails of a bridge near the Choganjeong pavilion in Yecheon, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, mostly destroyed by recent heavy rains. (CHA-Yonhap)
Photo shows the guardrails of a bridge near the Choganjeong pavilion in Yecheon, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, mostly destroyed by recent heavy rains. (CHA-Yonhap)

The government on Wednesday confirmed more cases of damage to national heritage sites from the torrential rains that pounded the country over the weekend.

In addition to the 41 cases announced a day ago, the Cultural Heritage Administration said nine more national heritage sites have been damaged since the summer monsoon season began June 23.

The 50 cases included one national treasure, three lower-level treasures, two state-registered cultural heritages, seven natural monuments and 20 historic sites.

By region, 19 of them were reported in North Gyeongsang Province, eight in South Jeolla Province, seven in South Chungcheong Province, five in North Jeolla Province, three each in Gangwon and North Chungcheong provinces, two in Gyeonggi Province and one each in Seoul, Busan and Gwangju.

Many of the latest reports of damage came from Joseon-era (1392-1910) "hanok" houses located in North Gyeongsang Province, one of the areas hit hardest by the downpours, according to the CHA.

The Manhoe Historic House in Bonghwa, 183 kilometers southeast of Seoul, suffered damage when a landslide occurred in the surrounding area, causing a heap of earth to accumulate under its wall.

The former residence of a late Joseon-era civil official was designated as a national folklore cultural heritage site in 1984 for its value in the study of houses from that era.

Heavy rain also led to water leaks in the roofs of two other historic houses in the county, while the ground at another site sank due to a poor drainage system.

In Yecheon, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the area around the Choganjeong pavilion lost some soil due to heavy rainfall, with some damage to stone fence tiles and bridge guardrails.

A pine tree also collapsed in the city's Geumdang Pine Forest, according to the CHA. The forest is a natural monument, designated for its beautiful scenery. (Yonhap)

