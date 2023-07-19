 Back To Top
Life&Style

Archaeology symposium invites global experts to Seoul

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jul 19, 2023 - 20:00       Updated : Jul 19, 2023 - 20:00
Poster for the 2023 World Archaeology International Symposium held in Seoul's Koreana Hotel, hosted by the CHA and ICRROM (CHA)
Poster for the 2023 World Archaeology International Symposium held in Seoul's Koreana Hotel, hosted by the CHA and ICRROM (CHA)

An international symposium focusing on research into ancient archaeological sites in historical cities worldwide is to take place Thursday, at the Koreana Hotel in Jung-gu, central Seoul.

Titled "World Archaeology: Ancient Cities and Royal Capitals," the symposium is cohosted by the CHA's National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and the International Center for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property.

In addition to providing briefings on historical sites, the symposium aims to share pertinent conservation policies that have played a crucial role in the development of the surrounding areas.

The symposium is the first result of a memorandum of understanding signed between NRICH and ICCROM in June last year. ICCROM was founded in 1956 to safeguard and restore global cultural heritage, while serving as advisory body to the World Heritage Committee. Based in Rome, Italy, the organization currently consists of 137 member countries, including South Korea.

The event will commence with a keynote speech on the subject of "Ancient Cities in South Africa," delivered by Webber Ndoro, Director-General of ICCROM.

Ndoro is to give an introduction to the main archaeological sites in Great Zimbabwe, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1986.

Established between the 11th and 15th centuries in pre-colonial Sub-Saharan Africa, the site served as the capital city of a prosperous international trading kingdom and included a residential district for the kingdom's royal family.

The symposium will hold four presentations, "Egypt: Ancient Thebes with its necropolis" by Mostafa Mohamed Mohamed Alsaghir, general director of the Karnak Temples and Avenue of Sphinxes, “Italy: The National Archaeological Museum of Naples between past and present” by Paolo Giulierini, director at the Naples National Archaeological Museum, “Turkiye: The birthplace and capital of Hittites" by Fikri Kulakoglu, professor at Ankara University and “Korea: The ancient capitals of Seoul and Gyeongju” by Lee Sang-jun, member of the Cultural Heritage Committee.

Following the presentations, an expert discussion will take place, fostering an exchange of ideas regarding policies for investigating and conserving archaeological sites.

The symposium is open to the public. Interested attendees can join by arriving at the venue before the event's opening at 10:30 a.m. or online, through live-streamed video shown at the CHA's official YouTube channel.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
