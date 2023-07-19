Popular web novel ‘Under the Oak Tree’ to be published in English by Penguin

The popular web novel “Under the Oak Tree” by Kim Su-ji is set to make its official debut in print in English, announced the Ridi Corp. on Tuesday.

The digital content platform company has signed worldwide English publishing rights of the web novel and webtoon with Penguin Random House.

The first volume of the English version is scheduled to hit bookshelves in the second half of 2024, followed by the release of e-books and audiobooks. When asked about the translator and the potential for a retranslation, a Ridi official declined to disclose the translator's identity and did not rule out the likelihood of a retranslation in the future.

Separately, a limited printed version of the web novel is scheduled to be published here this year.

The romance fantasy web novel follows the love story and coming-of-age journey of its main characters, Maxi Croyso, a timid and stuttering princess, and Riftan Calypse, a knight of humble origin. Maxi has endured a life of abuse at the hands of her father, leading to deeply seated insecurities about herself. Her life takes an unexpected turn when Riftan marries her and departs for war soon after their wedding night. The narrative picks up three years later when Riftan returns to the city victorious from the battlefield.

Ridi initially released an English version of this epic romance on Amazon.com as a web version, and it gained immense popularity upon its release in February 2022. It topped the bestseller list in the fantasy category in five countries -- the US, Canada, France, Italy and Mexico.

An English version for Kindle is available on Amazon.com.