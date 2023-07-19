 Back To Top
Entertainment

NewJeans hit new highs with 'Super Shy'

Prerelease single lands at No. 66 on Billboard Hot 100, No. 59 on UK Official Singles

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jul 19, 2023 - 15:55       Updated : Jul 19, 2023 - 15:55
NewJeans (Ador)
NewJeans (Ador)

The single "Super Shy" is taking NewJeans to new career highs on global music charts.

Released July 7, the song entered Billboard's Hot 100 at No. 66 in the latest chart release, marking the quintet's highest spot on the list.

This marks the third Hot 100 song from NewJeans, following "OMG" and "Ditto," which peaked at No. 74 and No. 82, respectively, on the US singles chart.

The song, a prerelease from the act's upcoming second EP "Get Up," also came in at second on another main Billboard chart, the Global 200.

The K-pop act also renewed its UK chart record with "Super Shy," placing at No. 59 on the Official Singles chart, far surpassing the No. 95 placement tallied by "Ditto."

"Super Shy" is one of three lead tracks to front NewJeans' sophomore EP, along with "ETA" and "Cool With You."

Consisting of members Minji, Hyein, Danielle, Haerin and Hani, the rookie band has taken the country my storm since its debut last summer with the self-titled EP "New Jeans."

"Get Up" will mark the band's long-awaited return with new music around six months since the release of its single "OMG" on Jan. 2.

The six-song package will also include "Get Up," "ASAP" and "New Jeans," the last of which was prereleased with "Super Shy." All six songs will be accompanied by official music videos.

"Get Up" hits global music platforms at 1 p.m. on Friday.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
