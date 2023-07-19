US soldier’s NK defection raises alarm over JSA tour

South Korean military personnel stand near conference buildings in the Joint Security Area at Panmunjom within the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, in July 2022. (Photo - Joint Press Corps)

The defection of a US soldier to North Korea has brought forth significant questions about the means and motives behind his crossing of the inter-Korean border within the Joint Security Area in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.

The soldier, identified by the US Army as Travis King, holds the rank of Private Second Class and has been serving in the army since 2021. But it appears that King warrants additional attention from the US Forces Korea, as he faced fines or prosecution for charges related to assault and property damage during his tour of duty in South Korea.

The defection to North Korea during the JSA tour is deemed "technically" possible, South Korean and US military officials -- who wished to remain anonymous -- told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

One unnamed official highlighted the discrepancy in the number of security guards present at the South Korean side of the JSA. A typical group of 40 tourists usually outnumbers the fewer than 10 security guards on duty, meaning it would be possible to run into the North Korean side of the building without being stopped in time.

Two other sources further explained that the presence of unarmed security guards would have made it more challenging to promptly subdue Travis.

Since 2018, the JSA has been disarmed following an inter-Korean military agreement. As a result, both the United Nations Command and North Korean soldiers in the area do not carry weapons.

The JSA straddles the military demarcation line. This line consists of a narrow concrete boundary that acts as the dividing line between South Korea and North Korea.

It is therefore extremely challenging to prevent someone from swiftly crossing the brick line should they make a sudden attempt to defect, one of the officials added.

The lack of immediate physical deterrents and the limited response time significantly decrease the ability to halt such an occurrence effectively, they said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday confirmed the deliberate defection of the US soldier to North Korea within the JSA. The US believes King is currently in North Korean custody, Austin added. The White House has also acknowledged the incident and mentioned that the US is working with its "North Korean counterparts to resolve this incident."