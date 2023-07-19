[Korean History] Old ups and many recent downs in Korea-China ties

In 1992, South Korea and China embarked on a new chapter in their millennia-old relationship. The East Asian neighbors with deep historical and cultural connections were enemies during the 1950-53 Korean War and adversaries throughout the Cold War era, but on Aug. 24 of that year, they normalized ties.

A ceremony to mark the opening of the Chinese Embassy in Seoul is held after the establishment of diplomatic times between South Korea and China. (Korea Herald file)

The joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic ties, signed by their foreign ministers, said South Korea recognizes “the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China” and accepts the “one China” policy, including Taiwan as part of China. This led to Taipei cutting its ties with Seoul. Handling North Korea, which was caught tampering with nuclear materials at that time, weighed heavily on the minds of Seoul officials as they pursued diplomatic channels with China, the North’s sole economic backer and ally since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Seoul hoped that Beijing would pressure Pyongyang to allow inter-Korean inspections of its nuclear program, reads a front page article on the Aug. 25, 1992 issue of The Korea Herald.

The Aug. 25, 1992 issue of The Korea Herald

In the following month, President Roh Tae-woo visited China, marking the first official visit by a South Korean president to the Korean War adversary, and held summit talks with then Chinese President Yang Shangkun. Reconciliation and partnership The reconciliation with China came after a flurry of new diplomatic endeavors by the Roh administration, which put the country’s foreign policy on a new trajectory. Roh’s Northern Diplomacy initiative, or Nordpolitik, saw the country forge ties with socialist countries, with Hungary and Poland in 1989 and with the Soviet Union in 1990. Establishing diplomatic ties with China took longer than with the Soviet Union because North Korean founder Kim Il-sung was alive at the time, according to Kwon Byong-hyon, former South Korean ambassador to China from 1998 to 2000. Kim died in 1994. "Back then, Kim Il-sung used to visit China once a year by train and met all the people he wanted to meet, and the last time he met (former Chinese leader) Deng Xiaoping was in November 1991. As known, Kim Il-sung told Deng not to establish diplomatic relations with South Korea at least in the near future, and in case Deng has to, Kim Il-sung requested him to do so after North Korea establishes diplomatic relations with the US, or as a cross deal between South Korea-China and the US-North Korea at least at the same time," Kwon said in an interview published in The Korea Herald on Aug. 24, 2022, marking the 30th anniversary of South Korea-China ties. "From China’s view, North Korea became a more important country after the Sino-Soviet conflict and it ultimately was a strategic partner that China could not lose." Despite the North’s opposition, however, South Korea and China decided to put four decades of ideology-driven hostility behind and embrace a new era of partnership in 1992. An end to the Cold War had already been declared by then US President George H. W. Bush and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev at the Malta Summit in December 1989, a few weeks after the Berlin Wall fell.

Officials hoist the national flag of China at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul following the two countries' establishment of diplomatic ties on Aug. 24, 1992. (Korea Herald file)