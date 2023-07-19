 Back To Top
LG그룹

[Korea Quiz] The Korean War (1)

By Lee Sun-young
Published : Jul 19, 2023 - 10:51       Updated : Jul 19, 2023 - 10:51

Find the answer at the bottom of the page.

The Korean War broke out on June 25, 1950, with the invasion of North Korea.

As the communist state’s military capability overwhelmed that of South Korea at that time, it took just three days for its forces to enter and seize Seoul, the South’s capital.

Led by the United States, 21 countries contributed to the United Nations forces that came to the aid of the South against the North, which was backed by China and the Soviet Union.

The conflict lasted three years, one month and two days until July 27, 1953 when the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed to suspend -- but not bring an end to -- the combat. To this day, two Koreas remain technically at war, divided across a heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone.

During the war, Busan, located on the southeastern tip of South Korea, served as a provisional capital for the South.

Answer: c



By Lee Sun-young (milaya@heraldcorp.com)
