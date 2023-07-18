 Back To Top
Business

Prestige BioPharma joins White House-led Cancer Moonshot Project

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 18, 2023 - 18:37       Updated : Jul 18, 2023 - 18:37
Prestige BioPharma Chairman Lisa Park (Prestige BioPharma)
Prestige BioPharma Chairman Lisa Park (Prestige BioPharma)

Prestige BioPharma, a Singapore-based Kosdaq-listed pharmaceutical company said Tuesday that the company has joined the Cancer Moonshot Project, a White House initiative aimed at advancing cancer prevention and treatment.

The Cancer Moonshot initiative was first launched in 2016 and relaunched in 2022 by US President Joe Biden. The goal of the initiative is to cut the cancer death rate by 50 percent in the next 25 years. Its first project will aim to reduce the cost of cancer care and research by using digital tools.

Prestige BioPharma said the company was able to join CancerX, a public-private partnership program tied to the Cancer Moonshot Project, thanks to its research and development capability in pancreatic cancer.

The company is currently developing a pancreatic cancer treatment targeting PAUF, a tumor-promoting protein secreted by cancer cells.

As a member of CancerX, Prestige BioPharma will continue its research in the area involving pancreatic cancer, to develop diagnostic solutions and therapies, including its PBP1510, a first-in-class anti-PAUF treatment.

“(Prestige BioPharma) will accelerate commercialization of pancreatic cancer antibody drug PBP1510, while seeking new partnerships with US-based firms to develop additional pipeline, including PBP1710 for solid tumors,” Prestige BioPharma Chairman Lisa Park said.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
