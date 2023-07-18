At least 51 dead or missing amid continued downpours

Mud removal equipment is transported to the Gungpyeong 2 underpass search and rescue site in Osong-eup, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, which was flooded by the collapse of a bank of the Miho River last Saturday, on Tuesday morning. (Yonhap)

In the wake of record-breaking nationwide downpours, authorities discovered the bodies of two women -- one in her 50s and one in her 70s -- on Tuesday in Yecheon-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, bringing the death toll associated with the heavy rains in the province to 21.

The North Gyeongsang Fire Service Headquarters confirmed on Tuesday that the body of a woman who had gone missing on Saturday with her husband, was discovered at 10:27 a.m. by Marines aiding in the search around a stream in Jegok-ri, Yongmun-myeon, Yecheon-gun, near the village of Jinpyeong-2-ri, Gamcheon-myeon, which was devastated by a massive landslide triggered by the rains last Saturday. Her husband is yet to be found.

The body of the second woman was found at around noon Tuesday by a police search dog in Jinpyeong-2-ri.

In Yecheon-gun, heavily impacted by Saturday's fatal landslide, the bodies of 11 individuals have been recovered, while six remain missing as of Tuesday 2 p.m. Busan continues to search for a woman in her 60s, swept away by heavy rains on the afternoon of July 11, making the total number of missing individuals nationwide due to the extreme rainfall seven.

As the heavy rains continued Monday night, farmland and livestock damage also increased. The total amount of damaged farmland reported to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs was 31,064.7 hectares as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday -- 107 times the size of Yeouido in Seoul. Among the affected agricultural areas, 30,319 hectares of land were flooded, and 659.2 hectares of land were swept away.

Approximately 693,000 livestock animals -- including chickens, cows and pigs -- have perished as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the tally showed.

The Ministry of Education said 12 education offices and 63 schools nationwide suffered various types of damage as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, including sinkholes, cracks in the outer walls of buildings and the flooding of facilities. For rapid recovery, the Korea Institute of Educational Facility Safety said it will support the disaster recovery expenses of institutions that suffered damage.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, 12,777 people from 8,062 households had been temporarily evacuated from their homes due to the heavy rainfall, and 5,686 people from 3,797 households are yet to return home out of concern that they could face additional damage.

From June 25, when the monsoon season began, to July 15, the amount of rain reached 489.1 millimeters in the central region and 473.4 millimeters in the southern regions. In average monsoon seasons, the amount of rain reaches 378.3 mm in the central region for an average of 31.5 days, and 341.1 mm of rain in the southern regions for an average of 31.4 days. So far, the amount of rain this year has been 1.3 times and 1.4 times that of an average year, in the central and southern regions respectively, according to the weather agency.

While record heavy rains across the country continue to cause casualties and damage to facilities, the weather agency warned that although the monsoon rain will begin to abate from Wednesday morning, it will resume on Friday, starting from Jeju Island and the southern regions.

Between Wednesday and Friday, the weather nationwide is expected to be clear as high pressure will temporarily affect the peninsula. However, the highs in most areas will exceed 30 degrees Celsius, bringing heat waves, the Korea Meteorological Administration said. A stationary front formed in inland China, accompanied by low pressure, will approach moving northward from the south starting Friday, pouring heavy rain across the country over the weekend.