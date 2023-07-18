K-Diaspora exhibition to kick off in New York

The K-Diaspora Worldwide Network is to hold an art event, “Everyone Knows: K-Diaspora Art Exhibition & Panel Talk” at LUME studios in New York on Friday and Saturday. The event takes place during the Lincoln Center's Korean Arts Week, scheduled from Wednesday to Saturday.

A range of engaging activities, including panel discussions, media art displays and community engagement initiatives, will be showcased during the event.

The event will feature diverse collections created by Korean artists specializing in the field of digital arts. Galleries including Superchief, a pioneering offline NFT art gallery, and NFT marketplace Makerspace will also participate in the exhibition.

During the panel talk, media artists and opinion leaders in the K-diaspora community will come together to engage in discussions about the significance and impact of Korean culture.

Anyone interested in Korean culture can attend the event by applying via the official K-Diaspora US on community app Momo Networks.

K-Diaspora Worldwide Network was established with the vision of gathering people around the world who share an interest in Korean culture.

The nonprofit organization is led by five co-representatives: Ko Do-won, Morning Letter Cultural Foundation chair; Kim Jong-ki, Blue Tree Foundation founder; Kim Ju-young, Daom Holdings chair; independent lawmaker Rep. Yang Hyang-ja; and Choi Jin-young, The Korea Herald CEO.

"Through this event, we aim to reaffirm the status of 'K-Culture' and provide a platform for K-Diaspora individuals, as well as businesses and communities, to directly engage and exchange ideas and insights,” Ko said.