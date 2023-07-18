[Beyond Earth] ‘We are part of something much more grand than we ever imagined’

Scientists know much more about the cosmos now than a few decades ago. But there are still so many uncertainties and unknowns about the universe.

Sasha Sagan, daughter of the late Carl Sagan, says what the human species has found out about space so far is already satisfying, but the bigger scope of the universe is all-inspiring.

“It’s amazing. We are part of something that's so much more grand than we ever imagined,” said Sagan in a video interview with The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

“The cosmos is more astonishing and more profoundly beautiful than our imaginations. … I want to believe that it is possible for small curious creatures on the outskirts of a great galaxy to get a glimpse of the true magnitude of our place in the vastness.”

Her dad Carl Sagan, one of the most renowned astronomers in history and probably the best-known astronomer of the 20th century, narrated and co-wrote the Emmy-winning 1980 TV series "Cosmos: A Personal Voyage" with his wife Ann Druyan. The show has been watched by over 500 million people in 60 countries. He also wrote bestseller "Cosmos" to accompany the series.

“My parents were delighted if I ever asked a question that they didn’t know the answer to. That gave me such a gift because they were willing to say ‘Oh, I don’t know. What a great question,’” she said.

“(They showed) this idea that there’s nothing wrong with not knowing and it’s just a question of how we can pursue finding an answer and tolerate ambiguity for the questions to which you cannot find an answer on Google.”

As advancing technology will naturally allow humanity to find out more about space, Sagan pointed out that some might feel uncomfortable with how small their presence is in the universe, but added there is nothing wrong with feeling tiny.

“As we get a better handle on the vastness, I hope that we allow ourselves to feel some humility about ourselves. It’s amazing that we’ve managed to leave the planet and put someone on the moon. On the other side, as we get a clearer picture, we must become more comfortable with our smallness in nature -- and that’s not a bad thing,” she said.