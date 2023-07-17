Hyundai E&C to rebuild Ukraine's largest airport

From left: Hyundai E&C President Yoon Young-joon, South Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong and Boryspil International Airport’s Director General Oleksiy Dubrevskyy pose for a picture at a signing event held at at Hotel InterContinental Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland, Friday. (Hyundai E&C)

Hyundai Engineering & Construction said Monday that the company would join a postwar reconstruction project in Ukraine, signing an agreement with Boryspil International Airport Corporation for the airport's future expansion project.

Boryspil International Airport is the largest airport in Ukraine. Located about 29 kilometers southeast of Kyiv, the airport is responsible for 62 percent of the country’s passenger traffic and 85 percent of its airborne cargo shipping.

Under the agreement, Hyundai E&C will rebuild landing strips and a new cargo terminal at Boryspil International Airport. The company is currently conducting a feasibility study on the cargo terminal.

Hyundai E&C said it will use its technology and experience accumulated through participating in construction projects at Incheon International Airport, Singapore Changi Airport and Chinchero International Airport in Peru.

All construction will begin after the war with Russia ends, the company added.

Starting with the airport expansion project, Hyundai E&C also aims to join in reconstruction projects in other areas.

“Hyundai E&C will cooperate with Ukraine to restore not only the country’s transportation infrastructure including airports and railways but also its energy infrastructure,” Hyundai E&C CEO Yoon Young-Joon said.

Earlier in April, Hyundai E&C and its US partner Holtec International signed a cooperation agreement with Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear utility, to build small module reactors in Ukraine.

“To speed up Ukraine’s post-war recovery, Hyundai E&C is reviewing all possible opportunities to take part in every field where the company can use its know-how accumulated from the history of South Korea’s reconstruction,” Yoon said.

Meanwhile, the signing took place on Friday last week at Hotel InterContinental Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland, during the company’s visit to the country as part of President Yoon Suk-yeol’s delegation.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong, Hyundai E&C President Yoon Young-joon, International Contractors Association of Korea Chairman Park Sun-ho and Boryspil International Airport Director General Oleksiy Dubrevskyy.