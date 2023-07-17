 Back To Top
Sports

Ulsan's rare losing skid gives K League rivals glimmer of hope

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 17, 2023 - 10:54       Updated : Jul 17, 2023 - 10:54
Ulsan Hyundai FC players react to their 3-1 loss to Suwon Samsung Bluewings in a K League 1 match at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday. (KFA)
Ulsan Hyundai FC players react to their 3-1 loss to Suwon Samsung Bluewings in a K League 1 match at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday. (KFA)

For the first time in nearly three years, Ulsan Hyundai FC have lost back-to-back matches in the K League 1.

That has given rivals of the league-leading club a glimmer of hope.

Ulsan suffered a 3-1 loss to the last-place Suwon Samsung Bluewings on Saturday, three days after falling to Incheon United 2-1. This is Ulsan's first losing streak since October 2020.

Through Sunday's play, Ulsan remained atop the league tables with 53 points on 17 wins, two draws and four losses. Pohang Steelers closed the gap to 12 points after beating Jeju United 4-2 on Sunday.

With 15 matches remaining this season, Ulsan are still in the driver's seat for their second straight championship, but head coach Hong Myung-bo said he isn't too pleased with what he has seen in the last two matches.

"There's something messy and chaotic about the team now, and the vibe has been somewhat different than in the past," Hong said. "We don't usually concede the opening goal, but that has now happened twice in a row. And when we were playing from behind, I think we got exposed against the opponents' counterattacks."

Pohang won for the first time in three matches with a four-goal outburst against Jeju. Wanderson assisted on Alexander Grant's equalizer in the 72nd minute and then netted the go-ahead marker in the very next minute.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors extended their undefeated streak to four matches by beating Suwon FC 1-0 on Sunday. Jeonbuk have pulled even in points with FC Seoul at 37, with FC Seoul holding on to third place thanks to their advantage in goals scored, 41-29.

Jeonbuk have three wins, one loss and one loss under new head coach Dan Petrescu.

The middle class remains crowded, with the five clubs ranked from fifth to ninth separated by only three points.

Ulsan will try to snap their mini-slide Friday against Jeju. Pohang will face Jeonbuk on the same day. (Yonhap)

