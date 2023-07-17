Padres' Kim Ha-seong hits 2nd career leadoff home run

Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres hits a leadoff home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the top of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Sunday. (Getty Images)

For the second time in his major league career, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has hit a leadoff home run.

Kim greeted Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler with a home run in the top of the first inning at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Sunday, staking his visiting team to a 1-0 lead.

Wheeler threw Kim a 2-2 sweeper below the zone, and Kim went down and got all of the pitch. Kim's homer traveled 352 feet over the left field fence at a launch angle of 32 degrees.

It was Kim's second career leadoff homer, following the one against the Washington Nationals on June 23.

For this season, Kim has 11 home runs, matching his career-high total from last season, along with 33 RBIs, after 89 games.

Kim struck out in the third and lined out to third baseman Drew Ellis in the fifth. Then in the eighth, Kim doubled to left field for his second hit of the game.

The double helped set up a two-run rally by the Padres in that inning, as they knotted the score at 5-5.

Kim, however, missed a couple of chances to drive in the go-ahead run in extra innings.

He led off the top of the 10th inning, with No. 9 hitter, Trent Grisham, standing on second base as the ghost runner. Grisham moved to third on a passed ball, but Kim failed to cash him in as he struck out looking against Matt Strahm.

Juan Soto drove in Grisham with a sacrifice fly to put the Padres up 6-5, though the Phillies tied it in the 12th with Bryce Harper's two-out single.

Kim came up with the go-ahead run on third base with two outs in the 12th but popped out to second baseman Bryson Stott.

The Phillies won 7-6 thanks to Kyle Schwarber's sac fly in the 12th.

Kim batted 2-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored. With his third multihit effort of July and his 18th for the season, Kim is now batting .262/.351/.418 for the season. (Yonhap)