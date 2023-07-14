 Back To Top
National

S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 14, 2023 - 09:55       Updated : Jul 14, 2023 - 09:55
This photo from Wednesday shows television footage of North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the same day. (Yonhap)
This photo from Wednesday shows television footage of North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the same day. (Yonhap)

South Korea on Friday imposed unilateral sanctions on four North Korean individuals and three entities in response to Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The move came two days after North Korea test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM under the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un despite international condemnation over its recent missile launches.

"In response to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch that threatens the peace and safety of the Korean Peninsula and the international society, the government has decided to impose unilateral sanctions against four individuals and three organizations that intervened in nuclear and missile developments and funding," the foreign ministry said.

The four individuals include former and incumbent high-ranking officials, including Jong Kyong-thaek, director of the General Political Bureau of the North's Korean People's Army.

The three entities include a North Korean trading firm engaged in construction businesses in Africa and the Middle East, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)

