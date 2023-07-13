[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” (US) Opened July 12 Adventure/Action Directed by Christopher McQuarrie The seventh installment of this “Mission” series follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the Impossible Mission Force team as they try to prevent a new weapon falling into the wrong hands in order to save all of humanity.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (US) Opened June 21 Animation Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos The Multiverse opens up in front of Spider-Man, where he discovers Spider Society, consisting of a variety of Spider-People. These heroes conflict when faced with a new threat, resulting in Spider-Man having to strive on his own to save those he loves.

“Elemental” (US) Opened June 14 Animation Directed by Peter Sohn Four different anthropomorphic elements -- fire, water, land and air -- live in Element City. A witty, passionate young woman in the fire element family, Ember, changes the way she sees life after encountering a go-with-the-flow guy, water element Wade Ripple.