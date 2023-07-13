 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Hunetplus develops deposition mask for OLED displays

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Jul 13, 2023 - 17:09       Updated : Jul 13, 2023 - 17:09
A Hunetplus researcher works on the company’s 2,000 ppi ultra-high-resolution mask at the firm’s facility in South Korea. (Hunetplus)
A Hunetplus researcher works on the company’s 2,000 ppi ultra-high-resolution mask at the firm’s facility in South Korea. (Hunetplus)

Hunetplus, a next-generation semiconductor and display materials company, said Thursday that it has successfully developed a deposition mask for OLED display panel fabrication using organic and inorganic hybrid materials.

Conventional deposition masks used in OLED displays, also known as fine metal masks, are metallic plates that deposit light-emitting organic materials to an accurate location on a substrate during the OLED display manufacturing process. By doing so, they ensure the precise deposition of organic material onto a thin-film transistor pixel area to create a visual image.

However, the resolution of these conventional masks is limited to only 500 pixels per inch, or ppi. They are also expensive and hard to scale up for larger displays due to issues like their hefty weight.

To address this, Hunetplus has successfully developed a groundbreaking deposition mask that is lighter and provides higher-resolution images at a lower production cost.

This comes as part of efforts to develop core technology for next-generation display devices. Specifically, the company has been focusing on developing 6,000 ppi display technology, which is regarded by the Ministry of Science and ICT as a key for developing extended reality devices.

In particular, the mask enables the production of OLED panels with ultra-high resolutions ranging from 2,000 to 8,000 ppi, Hunetplus said.

It thus presents the potential for improved resolutions in mobile phone displays as well as augmented and virtual reality microdisplays.

The mask will likely gain considerable popularity, Hunetplus predicted, as the global market for fine metal masks in OLED displays is expected to show an average annual growth rate of over 30 percent according to market research firm QYResearch.

The recent fierce competition for extended reality device development -- such as Apple's "Vision Pro" and Meta's "MetaQuest" -- also sets the solid groundwork for the product’s success both domestically and abroad.

Notable customers will likely include tech giants such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Facebook and Apple.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114