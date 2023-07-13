 Back To Top
National

Man given 5 years for breaking and entering, assault with deadly weapon

By Park Ye-eun
Published : Jul 13, 2023 - 17:04       Updated : Jul 13, 2023 - 17:04
A man causes an accident while fleeing the scene of a crime on Jeju Island on March 5. (Jeju Provincial Police Agency)
A man causes an accident while fleeing the scene of a crime on Jeju Island on March 5. (Jeju Provincial Police Agency)

A man in his fifties has been sentenced to five years in prison for breaking and entering, as well as assault with a deadly weapon and causing an accident while fleeing the scene in his car.

The Jeju District Court handed down the sentence Thursday morning.

According to the charges filed by the prosecution, the man was charged with breaking into a house and attempting to stab the resident.

He broke into the house in Hallim-eup, Jeju City, at 2:50 a.m. on March 5, and when the resident woke up screaming, he threatened them with a weapon and fled. The man and the resident did not know each other.

When the police arrived, the man drove away in his vehicle, but crashed into a curb 4 kilometers away from the scene of the crime and resisted arrest using a weapon.

It was later confirmed by police that the man's blood-alcohol level was higher than 0.08 percent, which can result in the revocation of a driver's license.

The man denied the allegations during the investigation, saying he was "too drunk to remember anything.”

The court reasoned its determination for the sentence, stating that the liability for the man's crimes is heavy because the defendant was a repeat offender with a history of imprisonment for sex crimes.



By Park Ye-eun (park.yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
