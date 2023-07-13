Weather agency deploys marine observation equipment for typhoon prediction

Five unmanned marine weather observation devices, known as ARGO Float, will be dropped into the sea southwest of Jeju Island to gather environmental data on typhoons, the weather agency said Thursday.

ARGO Float is a rocket-shaped climate monitoring device used in the international joint marine observation project promoted by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission and the World Meteorological Organization. Currently, more than 3,800 vehicles are in operation in the world's oceans.

When dropped into the ocean, ARGO Float will repeatedly descend to a designated depth of water and ascend back again to the surface of the sea, transmitting marine environment data such as water pressure, temperature, and salt concentration to satellites.

Through this data collection, the Korea Meteorological Administration will analyze how the marine environment affects typhoon strength and how the typhoon course changes in waters around Korea, officials said. The agency will examine the interaction between the atmosphere and the ocean at the edge of the North Pacific High, they added.