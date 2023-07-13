 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
National

Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan to hold talks on Fukushima water release

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2023 - 09:44       Updated : Jul 13, 2023 - 09:44
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks with reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks with reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan were set to hold bilateral talks Thursday over Tokyo's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima plant.

The planned meeting between South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in Jakarta comes on the heels of a bilateral summit between the leaders of the two countries held a day earlier in Lithuania.

During the summit held in Vilnius, Lithuania, on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol asked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to include South Korean experts in monitoring the planned water release.

In the ministers' meeting to be held on the sidelines of high-level meetings led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Park is expected to reiterate Yoon's request to Japan, which also calls for the discharge to be stopped immediately if the concentration of radioactive material in the water exceeds standard levels.

On Wednesday, Park and Hayashi denounced North Korea's latest ballistic missile provocation, a day before the ASEAN-hosted meetings, and reaffirmed the importance of cooperation between the two countries and trilateral cooperation involving the United States in dealing with the North's nuclear issue.

In the afternoon, Park is scheduled to participate in the South Korea-ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting and the ASEAN-plus-three meeting, which also includes China and Japan.

During the talks, Park is expected to emphasize Seoul's resolve to implement its Indo-Pacific strategy introduced in November of last year and make efforts to earn an official endorsement of the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative, a core component of the Indo-Pacific strategy, from ASEAN members.

Issues involving North Korea and Myanmar, in particular, are likely to be covered during the ASEAN-plus-three meeting.

In the evening, the minister is scheduled to attend a reception for the heads of delegations by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114