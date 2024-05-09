Korea News Editors' Association appoints new secretary-general

Most Popular
Korea News Editors' Association appoints new secretary-generalBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : May 9, 2024 - 15:44
Korea News Editors' Association on Thursday named Yang Ji-woon as its secretary-general.
The KNEA appointed Yang to his new post at its board of directors' meeting, held at the Korea Press Center in Jung-gu, central Seoul.
Yang joined the KNEA in 2009 and was formerly the association's strategy planning and business director.
Launched in 1957, the KNEA is currently headed by Choo Seung-ho of Yonhap News TV.
