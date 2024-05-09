Korea News Editors' Association appoints new secretary-general

Korea News Editors' Association on Thursday named Yang Ji-woon as its secretary-general.

The KNEA appointed Yang to his new post at its board of directors' meeting, held at the Korea Press Center in Jung-gu, central Seoul.

Yang joined the KNEA in 2009 and was formerly the association's strategy planning and business director.

Launched in 1957, the KNEA is currently headed by Choo Seung-ho of Yonhap News TV.