Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Over 80,000 millionaires, 20 billionaires in Seoul: report

    Over 80,000 millionaires, 20 billionaires in Seoul: report
  2. 2

    Korean battery makers heave sigh of relief over 2-year IRA reprieve

    Korean battery makers heave sigh of relief over 2-year IRA reprieve
  3. 3

    Young Korean doctors seek plan B: cosmetic dermatology or overseas

    Young Korean doctors seek plan B: cosmetic dermatology or overseas
  4. 4

    Yoon apologizes over first lady’s Dior bag scandal, but accuses special probe attempt as political maneuvering

    Yoon apologizes over first lady’s Dior bag scandal, but accuses special probe attempt as political maneuvering
  5. 5

    South Korea open to Indonesian proposal to cut KF-21 payments

    South Korea open to Indonesian proposal to cut KF-21 payments
  1. 6

    Police seek arrest warrant for med student who killed girlfriend

    Police seek arrest warrant for med student who killed girlfriend
  2. 7

    Coupang earnings hit hard by losses from ailing Farfetch

    Coupang earnings hit hard by losses from ailing Farfetch
  3. 8

    [K-pop’s dilemma] Time, profit pressures work against originality

    [K-pop’s dilemma] Time, profit pressures work against originality
  4. 9

    Girl hanging on bridge, police trying to rescue her both fall off; rescued immediately

    Girl hanging on bridge, police trying to rescue her both fall off; rescued immediately
  5. 10

    [K-pop's dilemma] Is Hybe-Ador conflict a case of growing pains?

    [K-pop's dilemma] Is Hybe-Ador conflict a case of growing pains?
지나쌤

Posco’s furnace No. 4 ready to resume operation

By Kim Jun-hong

Published : May 9, 2024 - 15:29

    • Link copied

Posco Group CEO Chang In-wha (eighth from left) and company and government officials attend a ceremony celebrating the completion of the third maintenance work of the blast furnace No. 4 at the steel giant’s steel mill in Pohang, North Gyeonsang Province, on April 29. (Posco) Posco Group CEO Chang In-wha (eighth from left) and company and government officials attend a ceremony celebrating the completion of the third maintenance work of the blast furnace No. 4 at the steel giant’s steel mill in Pohang, North Gyeonsang Province, on April 29. (Posco)

Posco Group said Thursday that it was ready to resume the operation of its blast furnace No. 4 in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, at the end of June after months of refurbishment work.

A blast furnace usually undergoes maintenance every 15 years, during which its operation is suspended to undergo thorough performance and safety checkups and facility upgrades.

The No. 4 furnace, completed in 1981, underwent refurbishments in 1994 and 2010. The current third refurbishment started on Feb. 23 to improve the performance of the production system and enhance safety. A smart furnace system based on big data and artificial intelligence has also been implemented.

Posco has invested about 530 billion won ($38.87 million) over the past decades of maintenance work. The company said the whole process will contribute to boosting the local economy and creating new jobs.

On April 29, the company held a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the third maintenance work, with its top executives in attendance.

"After the third maintenance work, the blast furnace No. 4 will once again resonate vigorously. Moving forward, we will remain committed to gathering trust from local communities and the public through continued development and growth," Posco Group Chairman Chang In-wha said during the event.

More from Headlines