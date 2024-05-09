Posco’s furnace No. 4 ready to resume operation

Most Popular
-
1
Over 80,000 millionaires, 20 billionaires in Seoul: report
-
2
Korean battery makers heave sigh of relief over 2-year IRA reprieve
-
3
Young Korean doctors seek plan B: cosmetic dermatology or overseas
-
4
Yoon apologizes over first lady’s Dior bag scandal, but accuses special probe attempt as political maneuvering
-
5
South Korea open to Indonesian proposal to cut KF-21 payments
-
6
Police seek arrest warrant for med student who killed girlfriend
-
7
Coupang earnings hit hard by losses from ailing Farfetch
-
8
[K-pop’s dilemma] Time, profit pressures work against originality
-
9
Girl hanging on bridge, police trying to rescue her both fall off; rescued immediately
-
10
[K-pop's dilemma] Is Hybe-Ador conflict a case of growing pains?
Posco’s furnace No. 4 ready to resume operationBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : May 9, 2024 - 15:29
Posco Group said Thursday that it was ready to resume the operation of its blast furnace No. 4 in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, at the end of June after months of refurbishment work.
A blast furnace usually undergoes maintenance every 15 years, during which its operation is suspended to undergo thorough performance and safety checkups and facility upgrades.
The No. 4 furnace, completed in 1981, underwent refurbishments in 1994 and 2010. The current third refurbishment started on Feb. 23 to improve the performance of the production system and enhance safety. A smart furnace system based on big data and artificial intelligence has also been implemented.
Posco has invested about 530 billion won ($38.87 million) over the past decades of maintenance work. The company said the whole process will contribute to boosting the local economy and creating new jobs.
On April 29, the company held a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the third maintenance work, with its top executives in attendance.
"After the third maintenance work, the blast furnace No. 4 will once again resonate vigorously. Moving forward, we will remain committed to gathering trust from local communities and the public through continued development and growth," Posco Group Chairman Chang In-wha said during the event.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon apologizes over first lady’s Dior bag scandal
-
Korea forecast to overtake Taiwan in chip production
-
Yoon's first 2 years marked by intense confrontations, lack of leadership