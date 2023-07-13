 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
National

Campbell gives emergency security briefing to ruling party delegation after NK missile launch

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2023 - 09:34       Updated : Jul 13, 2023 - 09:38
White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell (2nd from left) with the People Power Party delegation in Washington on Wednesday (Yonhap)
White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell (2nd from left) with the People Power Party delegation in Washington on Wednesday (Yonhap)

White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell gave an emergency security briefing to a delegation of South Korea's ruling People Power Party in Washington after North Korea's latest long-range missile launch, lawmakers said.

On Wednesday, Pyongyang fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile into the East Sea, the first launch in about three months, demonstrating significant progress in its pursuit of long-range nuclear missiles capable of reaching the United States.

The firing came as the People Power Party delegation, led by leader Kim Gi-hyeon, was in Washington to discuss ways to strengthen the alliance between the two countries. Campbell invited the lawmakers to the White House for a surprise briefing Wednesday.

During the 40-minute meeting, Campbell stressed that South Korea and the US should further strengthen the alliance between the two countries, as well as trilateral security cooperation with Japan, to cope with growing threats from North Korea, according to Rep. Kang Min-kuk.

Campbell was also quoted as expressing support for President Yoon Suk Yeol's call for a strong collective security posture with Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Yoon made the remark while meeting with his counterparts from the AP4 -- South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand -- on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit.

The previously unscheduled briefing lasted approximately 40 minutes, following a luncheon meeting held the previous day. Reps. Kim, Kang and Lee Chul-gyu were in attendance.

Kim is leading a delegation of party members on the seven-day trip, which also includes stops in New York and Los Angeles for meetings with US government officials and congressional leaders. The delegation has departed for New York. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114