Cache of Cindy Sherman's work from Fondation Louis Vuitton shown in Seoul

Espace Louis Vuitton Seoul has unveiled Fondation Louis Vuitton’s collection of works by American artist Cindy Sherman, an artist with many faces. She becomes a man, a clown, an older lady and a woman with different identities. Her photographed self-portraits seem to imply one has different identities or roles in life.
The exhibition in Seoul shows some 10 photo portraits by the artist, who is known as a mysterious icon who portrays herself as different figures. The works being shown in Seoul show the artist transformed into a young Hollywood star, a historical figure in the painting of an old master, a clown and a man.
“I am disgusted with how people get themselves to look beautiful; I’m much more fascinated with the other side…I was trying to make fun of fashion,” the artist once said, according to a docent at the exhibition.
Among the works on display is “Untitled Film Stills” which the artist produced from 1977 to 1980, portraying herself as a young Hollywood star. The most recent work on display is “Men” from 2019, which shows Sherman transforming herself into a man with a digitally manipulated background.
Sherman is known to have enjoyed presenting herself in different guises since childhood.. In “A Cindy Book,” an album that the artist started to make as a young girl and continued into her teenage years, shows herself at different ages with the handwritten words under each photograph, "That's me."
In 2020, Fondation Louis Vuitton held a retrospective of the artist, “Cindy Sherman at the Fondation,” in Paris, showing some 170 works she produced between 1975 to 2020.
The exhibition, "Cindy Sherman 'On Stage – Part II'" in Seoul runs through Sept. 17 at Espace Louis Vuitton Seoul located in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. Along with regular visits, docent-led tours are available at 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays with an additional tour at 2:30 p.m. on weekends.
Sherman was born in 1954 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey and is currently based in New York. The artist came to prominence in the late 1970s with a group of artists known as the Pictures Generation. She is considered one of the most influential artists of her generation.