Life&Style

Cache of Cindy Sherman's work from Fondation Louis Vuitton shown in Seoul

By Park Yuna
Published : Jul 12, 2023 - 18:20       Updated : Jul 12, 2023 - 18:20

An installation view of
An installation view of "Cindy Sherman 'On Stage – Part II'" (courtesy of Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris © 2023 Cindy Sherman)

Espace Louis Vuitton Seoul has unveiled Fondation Louis Vuitton’s collection of works by American artist Cindy Sherman, an artist with many faces. She becomes a man, a clown, an older lady and a woman with different identities. Her photographed self-portraits seem to imply one has different identities or roles in life.

The exhibition in Seoul shows some 10 photo portraits by the artist, who is known as a mysterious icon who portrays herself as different figures. The works being shown in Seoul show the artist transformed into a young Hollywood star, a historical figure in the painting of an old master, a clown and a man.

“I am disgusted with how people get themselves to look beautiful; I’m much more fascinated with the other side…I was trying to make fun of fashion,” the artist once said, according to a docent at the exhibition.

An installation view of
An installation view of "Cindy Sherman 'On Stage – Part II'" (courtesy of Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris © 2023 Cindy Sherman)

Among the works on display is “Untitled Film Stills” which the artist produced from 1977 to 1980, portraying herself as a young Hollywood star. The most recent work on display is “Men” from 2019, which shows Sherman transforming herself into a man with a digitally manipulated background.

Sherman is known to have enjoyed presenting herself in different guises since childhood.. In “A Cindy Book,” an album that the artist started to make as a young girl and continued into her teenage years, shows herself at different ages with the handwritten words under each photograph, "That's me."

In 2020, Fondation Louis Vuitton held a retrospective of the artist, “Cindy Sherman at the Fondation,” in Paris, showing some 170 works she produced between 1975 to 2020.

The exhibition, "Cindy Sherman 'On Stage – Part II'" in Seoul runs through Sept. 17 at Espace Louis Vuitton Seoul located in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. Along with regular visits, docent-led tours are available at 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays with an additional tour at 2:30 p.m. on weekends.

Sherman was born in 1954 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey and is currently based in New York. The artist came to prominence in the late 1970s with a group of artists known as the Pictures Generation. She is considered one of the most influential artists of her generation.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
