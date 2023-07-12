Korea looks to lure more foreign workers

Amid the strong labor market, the Korean government plans to ease the visa quota for foreign workers to resolve labor shortage issues.

“We will resolve the imbalance in the labor market by improving the working environment and using foreign human resources,” Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a meeting Wednesday.

Choo said the government will lift the quota for the E-7-4 visa for skilled workers from 5,000 to 35,000 within this year and ease the standard on annual income, which currently stands at 26 million won ($20,150).

It will further work to increase the quota on the E-9 visa for nonprofessional workers. The E-9 visa quota was raised from 69,000 in 2022 to 110,000 in 2023. It will also allow E-9 visa holders to work in a wider array of industries.

Choo’s announcement came along with a report on the labor market in June by Statistics Korea that showed Korea’s employment rate stood at 63.5 percent in June, the highest since related data began being compiled in 1982. The country's jobless rate stood at 2.7 percent last month.

Though the country’s labor market has been strong recently, the government sees that there is an imbalance in the job market, as some employers are continuing to have a hard time finding employees.

According to the Labor Ministry, there were 214,000 job openings as of May. The ministry defines job openings as empty posts able to start work in less than a month.

“The number of those employed has been going up with increased face-to-face service employment and more women and seniors participating in economic activity,” Choo said.

“However, there is an imbalance in the labor market depending on the type of businesses as some are having trouble finding employees.”