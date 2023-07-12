Hyundai workers to hold strike in protest against 'anti-union' government

Members of the Korean Metal Workers' Union at a press conference in Seoul on June 26 (Yonhap)

Unionized workers at Hyundai Motor Co. will hold a partial strike Wednesday in the South Korean carmaker's domestic plants in protest against the "anti-union" Yoon Suk Yeol government, the union said.

Hyundai's day-shift and night-shift workers will hold a two-hour strike Wednesday, respectively, under the guidelines of the Korean Metal Workers' Union, a union spokesman said over the phone.

The KMWU has been calling on the Yoon government to stop union repression and for the president to step down.

Hyundai Motor is a core member of the KMWU, which is part of the militant Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.

It is the first time Hyundai's 44,000-strong union has gone on strike in five years.

Hyundai has seven domestic plants in Korea and 11 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India, Brazil and Indonesia. Their combined capacity reaches 5.65 million vehicles. (Yonhap)