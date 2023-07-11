 Back To Top
National

World Scout Jamboree in Korea to welcome Ukrainian teens

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Jul 11, 2023 - 18:27       Updated : Jul 11, 2023 - 18:27
Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook speaks at a press briefing held at Jung-gu, Seoul, Tuesday, with World Scout Jamboree mascot Saebeomi. (Yonhap)
Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook speaks at a press briefing held at Jung-gu, Seoul, Tuesday, with World Scout Jamboree mascot Saebeomi. (Yonhap)

The 25th World Scout Jamboree, set to be held on reclaimed land of Saemangeum in North Jeolla Province next month, will welcome 43,000 teenagers from 150 countries around the world, including 29 Ukrainian teens, the Gender Ministry said Tuesday. The world Scouting event for young people aged between 14 and 18 takes place Aug. 1-12.

"Twenty-nine teenagers from Ukraine who are still suffering from the pain of war, will participate, and 33 teenagers will come from Uruguay, which is located on the exact other side of the globe from South Korea," said Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook.

Kim stressed that Korea as the host country of the event has designed not only safety measures, but also fresh programs utilizing metaverse technology to enhance the experiences of participants in South Korea.

In addition to traditional programs such as crafting camping items or outdoor activities for physical training, high-tech programs like moving robots using coding technology or experiencing virtual reality will be provided, said Kim.

The government has been running a virtual site of the event on a metaverse platform that provides content similar to the actual Jamboree program. The service is provided through the World Jamboree Metaverse mobile phone application.

The opening ceremony on Aug. 2 will feature stage performances from Korean orchestras, collaborating with musicians performing from other countries in real time. Bear Grylls, a survival expert from England, will also attend the opening ceremony.

On Aug. 6 for Cultural Exchange Day a K-pop concert will be held. The closing ceremony scheduled on Aug. 11 will wrap up the grand event and deliver the World Federation flag of the next host country.

"This is the first international youth event on a global scale since the COVID-19 pandemic. The successful hosting of this event will help promote Korean culture and our advanced digital technology, and help young people around the world recover their daily lives," Kim said.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
