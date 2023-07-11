[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen garners 100m views with ‘Super’ music video

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen has already received 100 million views on YouTube for the music video for “Super,” according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday. The video was unveiled on April 24 and hit the mark in 78 days, a record for the band. It is the sixth video from the 13-member act to reach the milestone, following those for “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Clap,” “Very Nice,” “Left ＆ Right” and “Hot.” “Super” is one of the double lead tracks from its 10th EP, “FML,” which sold more than 6.2 million copies, setting a record in K-pop history. The album hit a first-week sales record as well, at 4.55 million. It debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and has stayed on the main albums chart for nine weeks in a row. The band will hold concerts in Seoul on July 21 and 22. BTS’ Jungkook gives peek into recording solo song

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Jungkook of BTS gave fans a sneak peek at his upcoming solo single in a video uploaded on Tuesday. Jungkook of BTS gave fans a sneak peek at his upcoming solo single in a video uploaded on Tuesday. The preview clip of him recording “Seven,” the artist’s first solo album, starts with him at an airport leaving Korea and heading to the studio where he admits he is nervous. Andrew Watt, a producer and songwriter with a Grammy under his belt, flashes him a thumbs-up afterwards. The youngest member of the septet will bring out the single on Friday. He is set to open the 2023 Summer Concert Series -- hosted by ABC’s "Good Morning America" – with “Seven” in New York on Friday in the US. This is the first time he is appearing in the gig on his own, although he participated as a member of the band in 2019. TXT extends record streak on Oricon chart

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together notched the top place on Oricon’s weekly album ranking with “Sweet,” the group's second studio album in Japan, according to the chart published Tuesday. The LP is the band’s eighth consecutive album to top the chart and renews the record the quintet held as the first international artist to place seven in a row atop the chart with fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation.” The new album sold more than 303,000 units in the first week in Japan, the most for the group, and has stayed atop Oricon’s daily albums ranking since the day of its release. The band will perform “Sugar Rush Ride (Japanese Ver.),” the lead track from the LP, at the 2023 FNS Music Festival Summer on Wednesday. In the meantime, its collaboration single with Jonas Brothers, “Do It Like That,” dropped Friday and topped iTunes top songs charts in 57 regions. EXO tops iTunes charts in 66 regions with 7th LP

(Credit: SM Entertainment)