[From the Scene] KT to boost mining safety with digital solutions

Mine workers check the internal environment of Sangdong Mine using a toxic gas detector powered by KT’s "Mine Safety DX" at Sangdong Mine in Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon Province. (KT Corp.)

YEONGWOL, Gangwon Province -- With rapid digital transformation shaking up industries across the board, South Korean telecommunications giant KT Corp. has launched communication-based digital mine safety solutions jointly developed with the Korean office of a Canada-based mining firm.

KT and Almonty Korea Tungsten Corp. joined forces to build the LTE-based communication infrastructure at Sangdong Mine, as the establishment of communications infrastructure in mines has become crucial to help improve workers’ safety and mining efficiency.

The KT-Almonty's "mine safety DX" solution is composed of smart devices such as a smart band and helmet with a smart tag that workers wear, a smartphone; access and location management; an AI-based mine safety system and workplace environment monitoring.

“We intend to realize prevention-oriented mine safety DX based on artificial intelligence to detect workers’ risks and monitor their health,” said Jung Myung-ju, an office manager of corporation customer management’s building sales team at KT.

Located about 190 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Sangdong Mine is one of the largest tungsten mines around the globe. Canada-based Almonty Industries acquired Sangdong Mine in September 2015. It is the first time DX technology has been deployed in a mine here.

According to the manager, there has been an increasing demand for integrated safety management such as emergency contacts, workers’ positional tracking and collision prevention of vehicles inside the mine. Citing the 2021 data, he said most of the workers there are over 50 years old and 70-80 percent of them have experienced fatal accidents.

KT started constructing the DX infrastructure last December by investing around 1 billion won ($772,700). Since there is "no perfect" solution model, it had to come up with new developments.

So far, the solutions have been deployed in a 1.6-kilometer section, but it aims to descend over 100 meters below the sea level and cover a total distance of about 16 kilometers by September, according to Kang Dong-hoon, mine operations planning director at Almonty Korea.

The telecom giant hopes to make 100 percent communication feasible in the mine, which is under the unfavorable conditions of being humid and wet. It has implanted various equipment -- leaky coaxial cables, yagi antennas and mining designated line amplifiers -- to overcome obstacles.

Leaky coaxial cables allow seamless communication in a deep underground mine with its ability to radiate the signal they are transmitting outward, with the cable acting as an antenna of sorts and is currently installed in a section of approximately 1.2 kilometers. When a new gallery is created by blasting, a temporary yagi antenna is installed instead of the leaky coaxial cable. The line amplifier stabilizes the quality of communication by amplifying the radio wave that was lost.

The latest project is both KT and Almonty's journey to realize AI-powered smart mining. Kang of Almonty Korea said, "It is not just about simply automatizing everything."

"We have already started collaborating with industry and academy for research and development on smart mining developments. We are also adopting cutting-edge IoT technology from companies like KT that can be applied to mines. Combining all of these with our 120 years of metal mine development know-how will realize our vision," the mine operations planning director said.

In the meantime, KT and Almonty are looking forward to applying their self-developed "mine safety DX" solutions to other mines around the globe. They are also planning to apply for a joint patent on the technology to secure more mine workers' safety. However, they are not thinking about commercializing the technology.