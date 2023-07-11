 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Business

Posco raises 2030 second battery material sales target by 50%

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Jul 11, 2023 - 15:42       Updated : Jul 11, 2023 - 15:42
(Posco Holdings)
(Posco Holdings)

Posco Holdings has set a goal of achieving 62 trillion won ($48 billion) in sales of secondary battery materials by 2030 by expanding its raw material production capacity, it said Tuesday.

During its Posco Group Secondary Battery Materials Business Value Day, the firm announced the new goal, which is a 51 percent increase compared to the announced target last year of 41 trillion won.

The raw materials it plans to expand production include lithium and nickel as well as next-generation, cathode and anode materials.

Several executives attended the event held at Posco Center in Gangnam, southern Seoul, including Chief Strategy Officer Jeong Ki-seop and head of Posco Holdings’ green future materials team Yoo Byung-ok. Among the other 200 participants were domestic and foreign institutional investors, securities analysts and more.

"Posco Group's secondary battery materials business is a sustainable business model with not only economic but also environmental and social value,” said Jeong.

The group outlined specific plans for each of its businesses, including lithium, nickel and battery material recycling.

In particular, to become a leading global lithium company Posco intends to expand its lithium resources based on existing investments in lithium mines.

Meanwhile, it plans to secure a stable supply value chain and maintain a flexible response to global trade barriers for its nickel business as well as develop an eco-friendly recycling ecosystem by establishing hubs in global markets such as Europe and the US to reprocess raw materials from used batteries.

The group will also diversify its qualitative and quantitative growth and expand its portfolio to reflect customers' needs, especially by concentrating production domestically and fostering partnerships with customers. This will help enhance its investment competitiveness and increase production capacity, Posco said.

"In the early stages, we will concentrate 46 percent of the group's total investment budget on the secondary battery materials business over the next three years and generate substantial profits after 2026," explained Jeong.

Meanwhile, the group is planning to hold a second Value Day event from Wednesday to Friday, hosting overseas investors from around the world, including Hong Kong and Singapore.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114