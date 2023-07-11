Volatile 'Goblin Monsoon' confuses citizens

South Korea has been rocked by volatile weather dubbed “Goblin Monsoon" by local media, with heavy rain and heat waves alternating in a short period of time over recent weeks. This is due to the effects of low pressure that create unpredictable rain clouds, but is not a new phenomenon, the weather agency said Tuesday.

Recently, rain clouds have often been observed nationwide moving quickly after spraying rain over narrow areas, followed by heat waves.

“People usually expect continuous rainy days when the monsoon season comes. But in fact, in the early stage of the monsoon period, it is common for heat waves and heavy rains to take turns as recent days, due to the effect of low pressure which intervenes before a full-fledged stationary front takes place," Woo Jin-kyun, an official at the Korea Meteorological Administration, told the The Korea Herald.

Unlike stationary fronts, which are usually generated in the shape of a horizontally long string, the rainy front generated by low pressure are long vertically and relatively short. “The vertical front moves east from west, spraying heavy rains in small region in short period of time, and when the front moves with the cloud, the hot weather resumes,” explained Woo.

Woo also noted that it is early to say that the recent volatile weather is the effect of climate change.

Meanwhile, the KMA has announced that rain will continue throughout the country from Tuesday to Wednesday, and the stationary front will move northward to the central region from Wednesday night, increasing the possibility of heavy rain until early next week.

Until Wednesday morning, a collection of small but strong rain clouds will enter from the West Sea, bringing rain with gusts of wind and lightning. Strong rain of 30 to 70 millimeters per hour is expected throughout the country.

The Seoul metropolitan area, inland Gangwon Province, Chungcheong Province, Jeolla Province and inland northern Gyeongsang Province are expected to see 50 to 120 mm of rain until Wednesday. The southern part of Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province might see more than 200 mm of rain, the weather agency warned. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, heavy rain advisories have been issued in most parts of Gyeonggi Province, Seoul, Incheon and Gangwon Province.

The KMA added that rain from Tuesday to Wednesday is due to a collection of small clouds and thunderstorms, which makes it difficult to forecast the exact weather. "There will be large differences in precipitation even among nearby regions. Please check real-time forecasts for more accurate information," said Park Jeong-min, a KMA weather analyst during a briefing on Tuesday.