Business

Hanwha Systems obtains license for satellite internet service in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 11, 2023 - 11:28       Updated : Jul 11, 2023 - 11:28
This virtual image shows the low-Earth orbit satellite communication network using OneWeb's satellite network. (Hanwha Systems Co.)
This virtual image shows the low-Earth orbit satellite communication network using OneWeb's satellite network. (Hanwha Systems Co.)

Hanwha Systems Co. said Tuesday it has obtained a government license to operate as a satellite internet service provider, as it ramps up to advance into the space internet sector with an eye on military demand.

The authorization by the Ministry of Science and ICT allows Hanwha Systems, the defense and ICT unit under Hanwha Group, to provide high-speed internet service using low-Earth orbit telecommunication satellites for businesses and government organizations, the Seoul-based company said.

Hanwha Systems, which does not own telecommunication facilities, has been preparing to enter the space internet business. In 2021, it invested $300 million and acquired an 8.8 percent stake in OneWeb, a London-based satellite communications company.

Hanwha said it will provide the satellite internet service to customers using OneWeb's satellite networks. OneWeb has flown 634 satellites into the low orbit of Earth at the altitude of 1,200 kilometers and plans to start its global satellite internet service later this year, according to Hanwha.

Hanwha Systems, which develops military communications systems, plans to build its own low-Earth orbit satellite communication networks that can be provided to the military.

Hanwha Systems said it also plans to supply the satellite internet system to business clients in aviation, shipping, automotive and urban air mobility. (Yonhap)

