National

Uzbek leader clinches third term in landslide victory

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jul 10, 2023 - 19:47       Updated : Jul 10, 2023 - 21:36
Zayniddin Nizamkhodjayev (center), chairman of Uzbekistan’s Central Election Commission, speaks during a press briefing on the preliminary election results at the Palace of Symposiums in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on July 10, 2023. (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald)
Zayniddin Nizamkhodjayev (center), chairman of Uzbekistan’s Central Election Commission, speaks during a press briefing on the preliminary election results at the Palace of Symposiums in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on July 10, 2023. (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan -- Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was reelected for a third term with 87.1 percent of the vote on Sunday, the Central Election Commission said Monday, citing preliminary results.

Mirziyoyev, who took office in 2016 upon his predecessor’s death and was on a second term of five years, called for an early election following a constitutional change by referendum in April that resets his term count and extends presidential terms to seven years.

The 65-year-old leader, who can run one more time for a seven-year term following the Sunday victory, is expected to build on his campaign meant to open up the Central Asian nation of 35 million people.

Abandoning a 27-year isolationist policy championed by autocrat Islam Karimov, Mirziyoyev has been backing efforts to boost foreign trade and investment while improving ties with the outside world, according to some observers. They say, domestically, he liberalized the country’s political system to some extent, having reined in the powerful security services and released political prisoners.

The three candidates who ran against the 65-year-old leader were Robaxon Maxmudova of the Justice Social Democratic Party, accounting for 4.4 percent of the vote; Ulugbek Inoyatov of the People’s Democratic Party with 4 percent of the vote; and Abdushukur Xamzayev of the Ecological Party with 3.7 percent of the vote, according to the preliminary results.

The three opponents -- a career judge, a former education minister and a former senior forestry official, respectively -- had mostly kept a low profile since their campaigns kicked off in May. The Central Election Commission said the election took place in accordance with international standards, saying those with complaints should be “impartial and objective” in the way they bring attention to them.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
