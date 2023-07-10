[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s 7th LP sells over 1.6m copies in pre-orders

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



The seventh studio album from EXO sold more than 1.6 million units in pre-orders, a record for the band. The seventh studio album from EXO sold more than 1.6 million units in pre-orders, a record for the band. The LP “Exist” debuted Monday, over two years since the release of its special album “Don’t Fight The Feeling.” Its previous LP was “Obsession” that came out in November 2019. The new album was supposed to be the band’s full-group effort, but Kai will be absent from the promotional activities, as he was unexpectedly summoned to serve his military duty two months ago. The seven members are scheduled to host a livestream 90 minutes before the album release. Two songs from the nine-track LP was dropped in advance to the full release -- “Let Me In” and “Hear Me Out” on June 12 and 30, respectively. The former topped the iTunes top songs chart in 33 regions and the latter in 37. WEi to drop English single

(Credit: WE Entertainment)

Boy band WEi will sing “Overdrive” in English for its fans around the world, said agency WE Entertainment Monday. It is the main track from its sixth EP “Love Pt. 3: Eternally” that came out about two weeks ago. The English-language version of the dance tune co-written by Jang Daehyeon sings of love for listeners while the original version is about self-love. The EP is the last installment of its “love” series and reminds youth that they can go anywhere without worry when together. The six-member act debuted in October 2020 with EP “Identity: First Sight” and held its second international tour that came to an end in Mexico City on June 4. Highlight’s Yoon Dujun publishes photo book

(Credit: Around Us)

Yoon Dujun of Highlight will put out a photo book that will be available from Aug. 21, according to agency Around Us Monday. Titled “His Instant Moments,” he will share the moments from his time spent in Czech Republic this spring. The band’s latest album was fourth EP “After Sunset” from November last year. The leader of the band has been appearing in a series of variety shows and hosting his own YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the quartet participated in a summer music festival last month after greeting fans in Taiwan and Macau at fan concerts. Yang Yoseop held solo concert in Seoul in early June and will go live in Japan later this month. Lee Gikwang is shooting drama “I Kill U” as the male lead starring opposite Kang Jiyoung of Kara. Son recently announced that he is getting married in September. NewJeans sweeps music charts at home with ‘Super Shy’

(Credit: Ador)