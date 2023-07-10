Foreigners rescue grandmother, grandson swept to sea

A screenshot of video footage from MBC where four foreigners rescue a grandmother in her 60s and his four-year-old grandson swept by waves at a beach in Donghae, Gangwon Province (MBC)

A grandmother and her grandson who were swept away by waves while swimming at a beach in Donghae, Gangwon Province, were rescued by a group of foreigners Sunday, according to local news reports.

The incident occurred at around noon when a large wave struck the pair, causing them to be pulled away from shore.

Holding onto a small swimming tube for kids, they called for help. Four men who had also been swimming rushed to their rescue.

The foreigners soon managed to pull both individuals safely from the water and back to shore. No injuries were reported.

A witness at the scene shared, “The grandmother and her grandson were about to be stranded in the water. Without hesitation, the foreigners swam (there) to lend a hand.”