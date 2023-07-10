 Back To Top
Sports

French champions PSG, Lee Kang-in to play exhibition match in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 10, 2023 - 10:54       Updated : Jul 10, 2023 - 10:54
This photo from Sunday shows the French football club's new South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in. (Paris Saint-Germain's website)
This photo from Sunday shows the French football club's new South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in. (Paris Saint-Germain's website)

The French football champions Paris Saint-Germain, with South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in in tow, are set to play a summer exhibition match in Lee's native land next month, industry sources said Monday.

PSG will take on K League 1 club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Aug. 3 in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the sources.

South Korean streaming service Coupang Play will organize the match, which has been scheduled following PSG's acquisition of Lee over the weekend.

Coupang Play has also invited the European treble winners Manchester City and the Spanish club Atletico Madrid to South Korea for the summer. Atletico Madrid will play a K League All-Star team on July 27 and then face Man City on July 30.

Lee, a highly skilled midfielder, signed a five-year deal with PSG, joining megastars such as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the French capital. PSG have won nine of the past 11 Ligue 1 titles.

Before arriving in South Korea, PSG are scheduled to play multiple exhibition matches in Japan starting July 26.

A South Korean promoter had tried to schedule a match involving Lee's former Spanish club, RCD Mallorca, for June, but the trip never materialized due to financial issues and a scheduling conflict with the K League. (Yohap)

