 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Opposition lawmakers to visit Japan to protest Fukushima water release

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 10, 2023 - 09:23       Updated : Jul 10, 2023 - 09:23
Opposition lawmakers depart to Japan for a three-day visit at Seoul's Gimpo International Airport on Monday, to protest Japan's plan to release wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant. (Yonhap)
Opposition lawmakers depart to Japan for a three-day visit at Seoul's Gimpo International Airport on Monday, to protest Japan's plan to release wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant. (Yonhap)

Opposition lawmakers were set to travel to Japan on Monday to protest Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

A team of 11 lawmakers, nine from the main opposition Democratic Party and two independents, will fly to Japan for a three-day trip that includes a protest rally in front of the official residence of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

They also plan to make a protest visit to the Japan office of the International Atomic Energy Agency, hold a sit-in protest in front of the National Diet of Japan and announce a joint statement with a group of Japanese lawmakers opposed to the release.

They will wind up the trip with a press conference with international media outlets and a protest march Wednesday.

"The IAEA has announced an empty report with no scientific evidence to back the ocean release of the contaminated waters from Japan's nuclear power plant. We need to stop the release as much as possible until its safety is guaranteed," the lawmakers said in a release ahead of the trip.

The lawmakers are Reps. Kim Seung-nam, Park Beom-kye, An Min-suk, Yangyi Won-young, Wi Seong-gon, Yoo Jung-ju, Yoon Jae-kab, Lee Yong-bin and Ju Chul-hyun from the main opposition party, and independents Yang Jung-suk and Youn Mee-hyang. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114