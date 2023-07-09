Jeonju International Sori Festival to highlight array of pansori sounds

Lee Hee-moon and the band Obangsin (Jeonju International Sori Festival)

A festival featuring the sounds of pansori in 105 performances will kick off in September. The Jeonju International Sori Festival is scheduled to take place at Jeonju Hanok Village as well as 14 cities across North Jeolla Province, from Sept. 15 to 24. “We aim to create a unique program with top-notch performances that cannot be experienced elsewhere,“ said Lee Wang-jun of the festival’s organizing committee during a press conference held in Seoul on Wednesday. Lee added that at a time when Korean culture, from "K-pop to K-movies and K-classics," is gaining global recognition, it is time to introduce Korea's "sori" to the world. Sori in Korean means sound and also refers to singing in pansori.

Clockwise from top left: Singers Kim Il-gu, Kim Su-yeon, Jeong Sun-im, Shin Young-hee and Cho Sang-hyun are scheduled to perform at the Jeonju International Sori Festival. (Jeonju International Sori Festival)

This year's festival, held under the theme of "coexistence and recovery,” will kick off on Sept. 15, with an opening ceremony featuring the Jeonju Symphony Orchestra, gayageum player Moon Yang-sook, pansori singers Ko Yeong-yeol, Kim Yul-hee, baritone Kim Gi-hoon and soprano Seo Sun-young. A special program titled “Five Pansori Stages” will feature five complete pansori performances by master pansori singers whose average age is 82. Cho Sang-hyun, the oldest singer, is 86 years old. Pansori, a form of narrative singing of epic stories and folklore drama, runs from three to eight hours for a full performance. In this festival, “Chunhyangga” will last for five hours, while the shortest piece “Heungbuga” will run for three. The combined duration of these five performances amounts to 20 hours. Singers Kim Il-gu, Kim Su-yeon, Jeong Sun-im, Shin Young-hee and Cho will each perform "Jeokbyeokga,” "Sugungga," Heungbuga,“ "Chunhyangga" and “Simcheongga,” respectively, Sept. 19-23. The series of complete pansori performances will take place in the open courtyard in Dongheon, which was rebuilt 130 years ago, located in Jeonju Hanok Village. The audience seating is limited to 100 and the performances will be live-streamed on YouTube. In addition, young emerging singers will offer their own interpretations of the complete pansori performances.

The Greatest Masque “Othello and Iago” (Jeonju International Sori Festival)