Business

Coway named one of Korea's top 50 brands

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Jul 9, 2023 - 16:03       Updated : Jul 9, 2023 - 16:03
Coway Berex Smart Mattress (Coway)
Coway Berex Smart Mattress (Coway)

Coway has once again been recognized as one of South Korea’s best brands, marking a ninth consecutive year, by leading global brand consultancy Interbrand.

"We are committed to developing innovative products and services to enhance daily convenience by leveraging our technological capabilities and expertise," the company said.

"As a global life solutions company with goals to expand beyond Korea, we will continue to enhance our brand value."

Every year, Interbrand conducts evaluations and compiles a list of the top 100 global brands. Since 2014, the consultancy has also unveiled its annual “Best Korea Brands” rankings, highlighting the top 50 in Korea based on brand value.

Coway, widely known for its innovative and modern home appliances, ranked 24th on this year’s list with a recorded value of 1.2 trillion won ($912 million) -- a 5.3 percent on-year increase -- demonstrating consistent growth. The company thus reaffirmed its industry competitiveness and continued success.

In particular, the company’s portfolio boasts several popular product lineups, including its sleep and wellness brand Berex. The Berex Smart Mattress is equipped with air-injected sleep cells instead of springs, allowing users to adjust the mattress’s air settings to the preferred level of firmness or softness.

The Icon Water Purifier 2 and Icon Ice Water Purifier are also popular choices among consumers due to their compact size, impeccable hygiene standards and appealing design.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
