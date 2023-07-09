 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Business

Tax revenue to plunge on real estate slump

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jul 9, 2023 - 15:31       Updated : Jul 9, 2023 - 15:31

A notice shows that consultations for comprehensive real estate holding tax are available at a local real estate agency in Songpa-gu, Seoul on July 4. (Yonhap)
A notice shows that consultations for comprehensive real estate holding tax are available at a local real estate agency in Songpa-gu, Seoul on July 4. (Yonhap)

Government revenue from comprehensive real estate holding tax is expected to decrease by 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion) amid a slump in the real estate market, further exacerbating the nation’s potential fiscal deficit this year, according to market estimates Sunday.

The comprehensive real estate holding tax is a nationwide tax that is imposed on an annual basis for apartments with a government-assessed value surpassing 1.2 billion won. Aimed at preventing speculative investments, it is separate from property taxes collected by provincial governments. Individuals who own multiple apartments with a combined appraisal value exceeding 900 million won are also subject to the tax.

In 2022, the government’s comprehensive holding tax revenue reached a record high of 6.8 trillion won since the law took effect in 2005.

Following the record tax income, the government took some measures to ease people’s tax burdens and projected a sizable decrease in tax revenue for 2023. At the time, the estimated total amount was about 5.7 trillion won.

Industry watchers say, however, it seems difficult to even meet the lower target this year.

Falling home prices, among other things, are driving down the nation’s total tax revenue. In March, the average declared value for apartments saw a significant decline of 18.61 percent compared to last year, marking the largest on-year drop ever recorded.

With no immediate signs of recovery in the real estate market, the government has also decided not to raise the fair market value ratio from the current 60 percent to 80 percent, putting more pressure on its tax revenue.

The ratio is used to decide the government’s official property assessment value, which determines the tax base for the comprehensive holding tax.

According to tax calculation service provider Sellymon, maintaining the fair market value ratio at 60 percent would result in individuals paying 20 to 40 percent less tax.

For instance, for an 84-square-meter unit in Acro River Park Apartment Complex in Seocho-gu, Seoul, the comprehensive holding tax for this year is 5.87 million won, a 30 percent plunge compared to 8.79 million based on an 80 percent fair market value ratio.

The decision to keep the fair market value ratio unchanged was to alleviate the real estate holding tax burden on homeowners, reducing it to a level significantly below that of 2020.

As a result, this year, an estimated 3.6 trillion won is expected to be collected in comprehensive real estate holding tax, down 2 trillion won from the projected goal of 5.7 trillion won.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114