 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Business

Posco completes battery materials recycling plant

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Jul 9, 2023 - 15:19       Updated : Jul 9, 2023 - 15:19
GS Energy CEO Huh Yong-soo (fourth from left), Huayou Cobalt Co. Chairman Chen Xuehua (fifth from left), Posco Group Chairman Choi Jeong-woo (sixth from left) and South Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Yung-rok (seventh from left) pose for a photo to celebrate the construction of a new battery recycling plant at the Yulchon Industrial Complex in South Jeolla Province, Friday. (Posco Holdings)
GS Energy CEO Huh Yong-soo (fourth from left), Huayou Cobalt Co. Chairman Chen Xuehua (fifth from left), Posco Group Chairman Choi Jeong-woo (sixth from left) and South Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Yung-rok (seventh from left) pose for a photo to celebrate the construction of a new battery recycling plant at the Yulchon Industrial Complex in South Jeolla Province, Friday. (Posco Holdings)

Posco Holdings said Sunday it has completed the construction of a new secondary battery recycling plant at the Yulchon Industrial Complex in South Jeolla Province.

The new plant is operated by Posco HY Clean Metal, a joint venture set up between Posco Holdings, Huayou Cobalt and GS Energy. The facility is capable of processing 12,000 metric tons of black mass and collects 2,500 tons of nickel, 800 tons of cobalt and 2,500 tons of lithium carbonate from it. Black mass -- a powdery faction that contains nickel, lithium, cobalt and manganese -- is currently produced at the Poland Legnica Sourcing Center, another battery recycling center that Posco Holdings built in August last year in Brzeg Dolny, Poland.

The company held a ceremony to celebrate the plant’s construction on Friday with top executives including Posco Group Chairman Choi Jeong-woo, South Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Yung-rok, Huayou Cobalt Chairman Chen Xuehua and GS Energy CEO Huh Yong-soo in attendance.

“We will continue to invest in cathode materials, precursors, lithium and their recycling to grow Posco Group into a global leader in secondary battery materials,” Choi said during Friday’s ceremony. Gov. Kim Yung-rok of South Jeolla Province also declared that South Jeolla will become "the mecca of secondary battery materials."

Posco Holdings plans to get a supply of black mass from PLSC to Posco HY Clean Metal, which will extract raw materials from secondary batteries. The recycling plant can also produce byproducts such as copper and sodium sulfate generated from battery recycling to minimize waste generation.

Through the construction of the secondary battery recycling plant, Posco Holdings aims to establish a closed-loop recycling system that sustainably develops secondary batteries by recovering raw metals from processing scraps and battery wastes.



By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114