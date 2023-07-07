 Back To Top
National

Ex-veteran diplomat picked to head overseas aid agency

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 7, 2023 - 20:39       Updated : Jul 7, 2023 - 20:39

Chang Won-sam has been appointed the new head of KOICA, Friday. (Yonhap)
Chang Won-sam, former veteran diplomat, has been appointed the new head of South Korea's overseas aid agency for a three-year term, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Chang, a former secretary general of the Northeast Asian History Foundation (NAHF), will take office Monday as the 14th president of the Korea International Cooperation Agency. He will succeed Sohn Hyuk-sang who quit last December.

Having entered the foreign service in 1984, Chang served in various key diplomatic posts, including as ambassador to Sri Lanka, the consul general in New York and the chief negotiator in defense cost-sharing negotiations with the United States.

He retired from the foreign ministry in December 2021 and then served as the secretary general of the NAHF. (Yonhap)

