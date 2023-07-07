Cultural events to mark global gathering of World Federation of the Deaf

An international event is set to kick off July 11 in Jeju Island, with a variety of cultural activities designed for and prepared by deaf people. The 19th World Conference of the World Federation of Deaf will open with an opening ceremony on July 11 and run until July 15 under the theme of “Securing Human Rights in Times of Crisis.” The WFD is an international organization that represents and promotes the rights of deaf people globally. The World Conference, which takes place every four years, serves as a platform for deaf communities to discuss and address issues related to deafness, sign language, education, accessibility and human rights.

Poster for the first Sign Language Film Festival. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

Alongside the conference, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Association of the Deaf introduce the inaugural “Sign Language Film Festival.” From July 10-14, a total of 12 films including “Minari,” and “Escape from Mogadishu” and “My Heart Puppy,” incorporated with sign language translation videos and subtitles of voice explanations, will be shown at the Jeju International Convention Center. “My Lovely Angel” will be shown the opening day, followed by a talk session with the director Lee Chang-won and actors Jin Goo and Jung Seo-yeon. “My Lovely Angel” is about a loner whose life takes a turn when he begins to live with a child who has a hearing and visual disability.

