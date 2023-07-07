 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Life&Style

Cultural events to mark global gathering of World Federation of the Deaf

By Park Ga-young
Published : Jul 7, 2023 - 17:07       Updated : Jul 7, 2023 - 17:25

An international event is set to kick off July 11 in Jeju Island, with a variety of cultural activities designed for and prepared by deaf people.

The 19th World Conference of the World Federation of Deaf will open with an opening ceremony on July 11 and run until July 15 under the theme of “Securing Human Rights in Times of Crisis.”

The WFD is an international organization that represents and promotes the rights of deaf people globally. The World Conference, which takes place every four years, serves as a platform for deaf communities to discuss and address issues related to deafness, sign language, education, accessibility and human rights.

Poster for the first Sign Language Film Festival. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
Poster for the first Sign Language Film Festival. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

Alongside the conference, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Association of the Deaf introduce the inaugural “Sign Language Film Festival.” From July 10-14, a total of 12 films including “Minari,” and “Escape from Mogadishu” and “My Heart Puppy,” incorporated with sign language translation videos and subtitles of voice explanations, will be shown at the Jeju International Convention Center.

“My Lovely Angel” will be shown the opening day, followed by a talk session with the director Lee Chang-won and actors Jin Goo and Jung Seo-yeon. “My Lovely Angel” is about a loner whose life takes a turn when he begins to live with a child who has a hearing and visual disability.

"Banff math" by Kim Hyun-woo, also known as Pixel Kim

Also as part of the 19th World Conference of the World Federation of Deaf and in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between South Korea and Canada, “Intense Difference of Its Own” will take place also at the ICC Jeju from July 11-23.

The exhibition, which brings together the words of artists with disabilities from both countries, is currently open to the public at KF Gallery in Seoul from June 19.

Kim Hyun-woo, also known as Pixel Kim, the late Lee Won, an acclaimed Korean Canadian sculptor, Brian Ehnis, Michelle Bennie and Conference of the Birds are among the artists highlighted at the exhibition hosted by the Korea Foundation, the Korea Association of the Deaf, the National accessArts Center in Canada and the Canadian Embassy.



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114